Global Investors To Meet In Indore As Madhya Pradesh Positions Itself As ‘Future-Ready State’

After a successful run for the last six editions, ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit’—the flagship biennial event of the Madhya Pradesh government to promote investment in the state—is all set for its seventh edition. The summit will be held on January 11-12 in Indore, the commercial capital of the state and recognised as the cleanest city in India.

With the theme being ‘Madhya Pradesh - The Future Ready State,’ the two-day event will build on past successes and aims to attract prospective investors to Madhya Pradesh by highlighting the state’s growth potential, investment climate, and infrastructure. The state will showcase its culture, traditions, and achievements along with possibilities for businesses across sectors such as IT, renewable energy, manufacturing, chemicals, pharma, textiles, agriculture and food processing, tourism, and logistics.

The summit will also project Madhya Pradesh as a destination that is future-ready for business and industry, and keeping sustainability and climate concerns in mind, the entire programme will be carbon neutral and zero waste.

More than 5000 industrialists and industry representatives have registered for the summit. Indian industry titans like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Noel Tata, Nadir Godrej, Puneet Dalmia and Ajay Piramal will be there, besides foreign delegation from more than 65 countries. In the International Pavilion of the trade show, nine partner countries and 14 international trade organisations will showcase various aspects of their countries. Different sector-specific sessions have been organised with industry leaders of different fields, industrialists, and senior government officials. One-to-one meetings with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state industry minister, and other senior officials will also form part of the event.

This year, the summit will showcase the industrial ecosystem of the state, promote the state’s policies, offer opportunities for collaborations, promote the state’s export potential, and serve as a platform for government-industry interaction to formulate industry-friendly policies.

The state will attempt to lure investors through various advantages, including its strategic geographic location in the country, 2,30,000 km of roads, skilled labour and the presence of premium educational institutions, policies geared towards ease of doing business, and industry-ready infrastructure such as 1.22 lakh acres of land bank and 95+ developed and developing industrial parks.

The summit will offer the state’s exporters an opportunity to connect with prospective foreign buyers attending the event. The event will feature business-to-business and business-to-government meetings offering the private sector a chance to build product and service partnerships and enter into collaborations with the government. Buyer-seller meets, and a vendor development programme will help the state’s small and medium enterprises explore global business avenues through networking with buyers from USA, Canada, England, Japan, Israel, Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and African countries.

The exhibition will have a dedicated Madhya Pradesh Pavilion showcasing the industrial infrastructure, existing and upcoming industrial parks, and planned and current investment projects, along with aspects such as heritage, culture, wildlife, and natural resources.

In line with the ‘Future-Ready’ theme, attendees will get to experience digital and multi-sensory devices and a digital exhibition The industrial exhibition is expected to host stalls by more than 100 industries, guided by AI robots.

The cultural zone will showcase the cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh through arts and crafts such as Gond paintings, Bhil paintings, zari-zardozi, jute, bagh print, batik print, dolls, bamboo art, bell metal craft, and various handlooms.

The Invest Madhya Pradesh—Global Investors Summit comes on the heels of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, also held in Indore on Jan. 8-10. The convention was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also launched the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav—Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle”.

