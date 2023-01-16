Folk Artiste In Hyderabad Takes Donations By Attaching Paytm QR Code To His Bull’s Head

The image, shared by a Twitter user named Sundeep, shows a folk artiste from the Gangireddu community in Hyderabad accepting alms through Paytm. The artiste hung a Paytm QR code on his bull’s head to receive donations digitally.

This unique use case highlights the convenience of using Paytm and its widespread acceptance among people. Sundeep captioned the picture, “Happy BHOGI and MAKARA SANKRANTHI to all !! Digital India. Digital Gangireddu. Paytm karo :)”.

Artistes from the Gangireddu community traditionally visit homes across the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during festivals such as Sankranti, entertaining with their music and dance while seeking donations.

The use of Paytm in this context shows that people are not only embracing digital payments for their convenience but are also using it to preserve and modernise traditional cultural practices.

Paytm has been instrumental in furthering the Indian government’s Digital India vision. The company's QR-based payment solution has made it possible for people from different socio-economic strata to make digital transactions. Indeed, Paytm's mission is to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy by making digital transactions accessible to everyone.