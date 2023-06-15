Different Roads, Different Rides: How I Followed My Passion For Discovering New Destinations

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

I prefer different in life.

New challenges at work, a bigger client to handle, a different city to live in, a new neighbourhood to explore, a foreign language to learn, the latest gadgets, and fulfilling pursuits in life, from vintage photography to cooking (Vietnamese food is the current passion).

Motorhead, however, is a label that has stayed with me for as long as I can remember, thanks to a love for the road, automobiles, the joy of driving and discovering new destinations and enjoying new cultures.

I have ticked off many dreams on my bucket list—from navigating the highest snow-strewn passes of the world in Ladakh, to blowing up a sandstorm while dune-bashing in the village of Khuri near Jaisalmer, to a sea breeze-swept serene drive on the Muzhappilangad beach in Kerala, to navigating an adrenaline-pumping dirt road headed to Sainj Valley in Himachal Pradesh. My Mahindra Thar has been my constant companion on these journeys and the desire to be different has driven my passion. And the journey to fulfilling my passion is equally interesting.

The Journey From A Sedan To An SUV

As normalcy restored with the waning of the pandemic, the desire to leave the confines of Delhi to venture on roads unchartered, to discover places I didn’t get a chance to explore earlier was huge. After all, life had turned an unpredictable corner with the pandemic.

The fact that the financial consulting services company I work with was still in work-from-home mode only stamped my decision to head out with a traveler’s pack and work from anywhere.

However, as much as my sedan was a great driving experience on long, straight expressways, it didn’t quite feel right on upslope hairpin bends and off-the-beaten paths of small hill stations or through the slushy backtrails of Himachal. Even though it suited the metropolitan needs perfectly, the sandy desert beyond Jaisalmer needed plenty of ponies under the hood and a wedlock between the front and rear axles.

For such pursuits, the ride would have to be different too, one living in parallel with the sedan, one that could go beyond its smaller road cousin. Because I often use my sedan in the city and my family uses it for their commuting needs too.

Researching The Ride

Even as I was contemplating which 4x4 SUV to purchase, someone in my circle of auto enthusiasts—knowing very well my desire for different—recommended I should subscribe to a new car instead of buying one.

Now vehicle subscriptions are pretty popular abroad, especially in the United States, but it is a new model (showing immense promise, nonetheless) in India. I decided to do my homework on the best choice for a subscription service and brand reliability was key for me. Because the onus is on the brand to not just stop at making a vehicle seamlessly available to a customer but also provide critical maintenance and support thereafter, trust and transparency became the most critical considerations in zeroing in on a subscription service.

It was here that the Quiklyz car subscription service, powered by Mahindra Finance, scored pretty high. With Mahindra being one of the trusted brands in India, I zeroed in on Quiklyz, and benefits that mattered came quickly into the picture.

From hatchbacks to sedans to SUVs to EVs, Quiklyz was offering an array of car brands and models to choose from (although in my case, the mind was made up for an SUV). With car subscription, you can drive your dream machine without having to buy it, so down payment was zilch. You wouldn’t be stuck with long-term EMIs and loans, or a particular car itself, which gives you more freedom and flexibility.

The choice of subscription tenure begins from 24 months, which—depending on how long you wish to subscribe to a car—goes up to 48 months. Registration, service and maintenance came part of the package. The documentation process before delivery was online and hassle-free too.

More than anything else, the feeling that I was the first to step into the driver’s seat (contrary to self-drive car rentals) was undeniably great. No matter how many new cars you drive in your life, that smell of fresh leather is pure reminiscence of your first ride ever.

Dream Ride, Delivered

…And so came the Mahindra Thar into my driveway, through Quiklyz, only to wander out of it soon enough as I travelled across India.

Travel is also about peace of mind, especially if you’re the one driving. When you’re in exploration mode and pushing your car to the extremes, one of the things that come to mind is the battering it will take. Not all Indian roads are laid for all Indian cars (any car, for that matter). It’s the second year of my Thar subscription, and up until now, I haven’t faced the untoward scenario of a car breakdown or a road mishap (touch wood!). But even if it does happen I know that Quiklyz offers 24X7 roadside assistance

One of the biggest upsides of car subscription: I can, in between or beyond the subscription period, continue with my Thar or simply upgrade to a different car of choice. After all, the only thing constant is change and life is always about a little more.

For the moment though, it’s a journey of desire and fulfilment: different roads, destinations and discoveries; heading out into a Saturday sunrise, exploring a new territory over a week or two, work in parallel, closing a chapter driving into the sunset on a Sunday.

What next?

Replacing my sedan with an EV from Quiklyz, maybe! What do you think?