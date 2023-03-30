‘Deeply Rooted In India’: Social Media Users Hail Paytm’s QR Strength That Powers India’s Small Merchants

Paytm's innovative solutions like All-in-One QR and Soundbox have made it possible for small merchants and street vendors to accept digital payments conveniently and avoid the issues that come with handling cash. This has also played a significant role in promoting financial inclusion in India. By adopting digital payments, these merchants have become a part of the growing digital economy.

Paytm UPI Lite, the company’s latest offering, is set to make UPI payments even more accessible. It allows for lightning-fast small-value payments of up to Rs 200 that never fail. Paytm UPI Lite will help merchants further, as they will be able to accept digital payments more reliably and quickly, leading to increased customer satisfaction.

Paytm's rapid pace of innovation reflects the significant progress it has made in transforming the digital payments landscape in India. With the introduction of Paytm UPI Lite, the company is furthering the mission of Digital India.