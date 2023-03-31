Decoding The Future Of News Media In India

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

The consumption of digital content surged during the pandemic, and as per indicators, this shift is enduring. With widespread smartphone penetration, 4G and 5G transforming data speeds, and a large, young demographic captivated by social media, the future of content consumption is digital. However, at the same time in India, print will continue to have a significant following and cable cutting may not be a prevalent trend when it comes to TV. Even as news media is inching closer to the digital era, how does the future of the industry look?

Two decades ago, there was only print media with growing popularity of TV. Today, content consumption has increased manifold. How do publishers sustain an endless supply of personalised content to keep up with seemingly insatiable demand? How do they continue to grab audience attention with news amid a sea of content? More importantly, how do they manage to stay profitable? In a country where print media still thrives, the news media industry requires to meet the needs of audiences in ways they want, while being innovative and profitable.

Where is news media headed in India?

As an industry, which in the past has predominantly relied on the judgement of the human minds over technology, news media is at the crossroads. Transition to technology is inevitable, and so will be human adaptability to it. AI is the next disruptive technology in news media.

Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO, HT Media Group, offers some insights. As one of India’s oldest media companies and a leader in the industry, HT Media Group is embracing AI and evolving into a new-age content company. Someshwar feels a lasting news organisation must rest on three pillars. Firstly, even in the face of disruption by new technologies such as AI, news needs to be authentic. “A credible single source of truth where you provide reliable information,” as he puts it. Secondly, curation, or personalisation, is important. The world of news cannot be restricted to a print newspaper for all; rather, the audience today wants hyper-personalised content. Thirdly, providing differentiated content and insights is the key to monetisation because only with great content can publishers generate subscription revenues. This is where technology comes into play, and AI becomes all the more critical in media.

The big question, however, remains: How does news media embrace technology to seamlessly work with the human mind?

AI-powered algorithms have immense potential in multiple areas of news media: content creation and distribution, detection of word patterns and fake/fabricated news through deep learning, real-time fact-check, automatic audio and video transcriptions, advanced search for highly focused subjects and verticals, translations and presentations, content personalisation for higher engagement, and modifying paywalls for converting readers to subscribers. Not only does AI help in increasing the volume of content, it also reduces the workload of journalists and other media professionals. With the right set of learnings, the human mind can evolve into a more supervisory role while AI performs the manual tasks.

Someshwar says he’s very excited about the future of news media, which will encompass authenticity at its core and technology providing better return on investment for both publishers and audiences.

Neeraj Sharma, Managing Director – Communications, Media and Technology for Accenture in Growth Markets, provides equally insightful views on where the industry is headed. Sharma works with multiple media companies in their digital transformation journey. To grow, Sharma says, news media needs to “evolve from being in the business of information to being in the business of interaction—meaningful interactions which are made possible and enriched by communities…whether interest-specific, language-specific, or region-specific.”

To move towards a tech-driven future, Sharma adds that news media must adopt a new approach towards product, content, and monetisation. Companies need to work towards building audience cohort-based products and offer more than just information. For example, a financial publisher must move beyond serving only financial news, to becoming a financial wellness platform that enables audiences to understand their financial wellness needs and fulfil those needs without leaving the platform.

Providing faster, insightful, and hyper-localised content across short and long formats, repurposed across various channels, is the next step. Content should not only serve information but insights, interaction, and intent too. The use of AI, contributors, and citizen journalists in content creation must be explored. Companies should also be able to package content across formats, including audio, video, images, and text.

With regard to monetisation, media has an opportunity for sustainable revenue growth through diversification beyond advertising and subscription by including events and commerce into the model.

Overcoming the challenges

For Someshwar, one of the biggest challenges news media faces is reaching out to increasingly fragmented audiences consuming news through a range of platforms. Investing in technology to understand the audience and their consumption patterns to deliver personalised content across formats becomes imperative to overcome this problem. Building capabilities of content creators in an evolving environment is another critical area. As technologies evolve and use of AI becomes more prevalent, content creators must step outside their comfort zone to adopt new practices that help deliver better outcomes.

While on one hand Big Tech companies are dependent on media for providing content and on the other hand, media relies on these companies for content delivery to a large number of audiences, equilibrium between the two is essential to create a win-win situation. Furthermore, news media should carefully look at resource allocation, investing for both today and tomorrow. As technologies like open AI make inroads, the industry must be able to create a balance between resources to unlock future opportunities.

Sharma believes the biggest challenge is mindset. Instead of thinking about being print-first or digital-first, news media companies need to adopt a consumer-first approach, and then look at growth by working on product management, technology, data analytics, and reskilling of people.

How to avoid falling into the commodity trap?

While it is often said that “news is not a commodity,” it is treated like one by many readers and advertisers. To avoid falling into this trap, the industry needs to focus on producing high-quality journalism that is differentiated from the competition, while building a loyal readership and exploring new revenue streams. By doing so, publishers can create a sustainable and successful business model for the future that meets the needs of both readers and advertisers.