Car Subscription Can Drive The Future Of Mobility - EVs

The big news for anyone interested in electric vehicles (EVs) in India is that Tesla should be here soon. Tesla founder Elon Musk indicated this after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York recently.

With some of the smartest brains on the planet betting big on the EV revolution, it is only fair to say that tomorrow’s smart car user will be an EV user.

Why EV = Smart Mobility

Whether Tesla comes soon or takes a while more, it’s clear the Indian EV market has matured and is going mainstream. The shift towards sustainable mobility is driving the new crop of technology-driven, smart car users towards EVs, and for good reason too.

· Next-Gen Technologies: EV is the space where tomorrow’s innovations, including renewable battery solutions and smart EV charging, will take place at scale. For car users who love high tech, driving an EV is synonymous with being part of smart innovation.

· Smart Financial Choice: It’s not just about fuel cost savings. EVs put lesser stress on tires than petrol-powered cars, helping them last longer. Regenerative braking allows brake pads to last longer. Frequent change of oil and combustion-related fluids is also avoided.

· Efficient Drive: By converting over 85% of electrical energy into mechanical energy (motion), electric motors make EVs more efficient than their predecessors.

· Better Torque: For car enthusiasts, torque is key. EVs score great on this parameter as an electric motor generates instant torque.

· Improving Charging Infrastructure: From malls and apartments to roads and highways, the charging infrastructure is developing fast. EV manufacturers are offering smart apps for users to know whether a station is engaged or free, improving user experience.

Despite these benefits, Indian users are value-conscious. They want an EV but are also slightly hesitant in jumping on the EV bandwagon because the technology landscape is fast changing. Here, a car subscription model like Quiklyz offers a great workaround and win-win benefits.

The Quiklyz Edge

As EV technologies mature and infrastructure evolves, subscribing to an EV may be a smarter option than purchasing one, and innovative car subscription services such as Quiklyz are poised to remove barriers to EV ownership.

Quiklyz, by Mahindra Finance, is a new-age car subscription service, one that is flexible, convenient and smart, and offers a host of advantages.

· Drive Without Buying: With a Quiklyz subscription, one can conveniently drive an EV without having to buy it.

· Zero Ownership Hassles: It comes sans car ownership worries, including down payments, loan, EMIs and insurance renewals.

· Wide EV Portfolio: Quiklyz has a substantial presence in the EV subscription space. The company has a range of vehicles from Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Audi, Jaguar and MG Motors, etc., and is constantly onboarding new EVs.

· Flexibility: Quiklyz is a flexible alternative to vehicle ownership and aligns better with the changing experience many desire in the face of an evolving landscape. One can simply upgrade to next-gen EVs whenever they come.

· Service And Maintenance: Vehicle service and maintenance are included in the subscription deal. Quiklyz also takes away the stress of maintaining and replacing the battery, which is the single biggest component around which an EV is built.

· Sustainable Choice: Subscribing to an EV also makes sense because it is a sustainable choice model. It allows people to switch to usership instead of ownership.

The future of mobility is green. As EVs become mainstream, car subscription offers a smart way for users to explore and experiment with the latest in smart and green tech. By removing apprehensions of committing to an emerging, disruptive industry, subscription services such as Quiklyz are allowing smart car users to enjoy the EV experience without having to buy one.