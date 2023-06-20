AI-Driven Breakthrough In Nutraceutical Innovation: Nutrify Genie Spearheads The Revolution

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

The nutraceutical industry stands on the brink of a paradigm shift as artificial intelligence (AI) ushers in the era of enhanced, and even personalised, nutrition. AI's grand entry into the nutraceutical realm signifies a transformative step in streamlining and optimising new product development (NPD), thereby redefining industry standards.

Leading the charge in this revolution is Nutrify Genie, the world's first AI engine dedicated to nutraceutical ideation, development and commercialisation. With its vast access to over 1.2 million data points in the nutraceutical world, Nutrify Genie is poised to shape the industry by facilitating efficient data configuration on demand. This unique capability allows for the generation of robust, regulation-compliant label claims that are adaptable for multiple countries.

Let's explore how Nutrify Genie can be instrumental in reshaping the nutraceutical NPD process:

1. Ingredient Discovery: Nutrify Genie empowers innovators to delve into an extensive library of over 10,000 ingredients globally, each mapped to different benefits for health conditions. This vast database enables the identification of unique ingredients beyond the top-trending options, encouraging differentiation and novelty. Furthermore, each ingredient comes with all necessary clinical and regulatory data, offering a seamless ingredient selection process. The resultant blend of ingredients is backed by science, IP/Non-IP data and regulatory controls, ensuring that innovation doesn't get bogged down with data search and matchinng.