AI-Driven Breakthrough In Nutraceutical Innovation: Nutrify Genie Spearheads The Revolution
AI is set to steamline and optimise new product development in the nutraceutical industry
*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio
The nutraceutical industry stands on the brink of a paradigm shift as artificial intelligence (AI) ushers in the era of enhanced, and even personalised, nutrition. AI's grand entry into the nutraceutical realm signifies a transformative step in streamlining and optimising new product development (NPD), thereby redefining industry standards.
Leading the charge in this revolution is Nutrify Genie, the world's first AI engine dedicated to nutraceutical ideation, development and commercialisation. With its vast access to over 1.2 million data points in the nutraceutical world, Nutrify Genie is poised to shape the industry by facilitating efficient data configuration on demand. This unique capability allows for the generation of robust, regulation-compliant label claims that are adaptable for multiple countries.
Let's explore how Nutrify Genie can be instrumental in reshaping the nutraceutical NPD process:
1. Ingredient Discovery: Nutrify Genie empowers innovators to delve into an extensive library of over 10,000 ingredients globally, each mapped to different benefits for health conditions. This vast database enables the identification of unique ingredients beyond the top-trending options, encouraging differentiation and novelty. Furthermore, each ingredient comes with all necessary clinical and regulatory data, offering a seamless ingredient selection process. The resultant blend of ingredients is backed by science, IP/Non-IP data and regulatory controls, ensuring that innovation doesn't get bogged down with data search and matchinng.
2. Scientific Rationalisation: A distinctive feature of the AI engine is its proficiency in meticulously scanning over 1.2 million clinical papers, encompassing human studies on both nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. Conventionally, drug clinical studies are often overlooked in nutraceutical product development due to the overwhelming volume of research available in drug discovery. Nutrify Genie effectively bridges this gap by generating succinct summaries of each paper, focusing specifically on applications relevant to the nutraceutical industry. This streamlined approach facilitates the extraction of valuable insights, allowing the synthesis of references and parallels that would otherwise take weeks of research, to be completed in a matter of hours.
3. Plug And Play Label Claims: Nutrify Genie's Smart Label feature stands as a pioneering innovation in the creation of nutraceutical label claims, a facet gaining significance given the evolving regulatory landscape and discerning consumer preferences. This groundbreaking tool employs its proprietary algorithm to traverse over 2.5 million data sets, dynamically generating a range of label claim options. These claims uphold regulatory standards while being substantiated by robust scientific evidence. This ensures that commercial exigencies don't undermine the scientific credibility of product development, reinforcing the balance between business objectives and scientific rigor.
4. Facilitating Multi-Country Launches: One of the biggest challenges in the nutraceutical industry is navigating the complexities of multi-country product launches. Nutrify Genie simplifies this process by connecting users to the most suitable manufacturers or suppliers based on logistics and product costs. Its well-curated supply chain management feature maintains an unwavering focus on quality and regulatory compliance, ensuring smooth and efficient operations across borders.
5. Uniqueness Analysis: The AI engine also aids in assessing the uniqueness of ingredient choices. It provides insight into the spectrum of commercialised products using similar ingredients and allows users to delve into IP and non-IP data. This feature facilitates an in-depth understanding of the market uniqueness of product ideas.
6. Ideation To Commercialisation (I2C): When all tools of Nutrify Genie are deployed in sync, it leads to a streamlined I2C process. The result? Products hitting the market in half the conventional time, with a highly differentiated portfolio.
Nutrify Genie has undoubtedly disrupted the nutraceutical world, where precision and responsibility hold paramount importance. As the nutraceutical sector continues to thrive, propelled by increasing health consciousness and evolving consumer preferences, AI-powered solutions like Nutrify Genie are set to play an instrumental role. It paves the way for a future where innovative product design, development and commercialisation in the nutraceutical industry become synonymous with efficiency, novelty and responsibility.