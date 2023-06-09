Why Global Investors Are Betting Big On India's Commercial Real Estate

Global investments in the domestic office real-estate jumped in January–March as Indian cities offer higher yields at relatively lower prices in Asia-Pacific.

Investment inflows remained upbeat in January–March, rising by 37% year-on-year to $1.7 billion, led by the office sector, according to investment management firm Colliers.

Global investors, including non-resident Indians, remained inclined towards office and industrial assets, and dominated the total investment inflows at 76% share during the March quarter, according to the data.