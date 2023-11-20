The Curious Case Of SBI's Incentives-For-Insurance Sales

A State Bank of India employee gets a silver coin and an all-expenses-paid trip for every insurance policy sold. It is not relevant if the customer needs the plan, though, according to at least six SBI officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Ministry have repeatedly tightened the noose on misselling of third-party products and the incentives doled out for recognition.

But the senior management has “tasted blood”, the first of the six officials quoted above told BQ Prime. The misselling continues in the hope of a reward, the person said.

SBI has a bancassurance pact with SBI Life Insurance Co., and SBI General Insurance Co. For the sale of mutual funds, the bank is in a joint venture with SBI Mutual Fund Trustee Co.

While the rewards for the sale of third-party products are a clear violation of the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines dated July 2015, the lack of any significant punishment or penalty for such malpractices hampers customer service and protection.

The RBI prohibits incentives of any kind, cash or non-cash, to the bank staff engaged in insurance broking services by the insurance company.

“There should be no violation either of Section 10(1)(ii) of the BR Act, 1949 or the guidelines issued by IRDA in payment of commissions/brokerage/incentives. This may be factored in while formulating a suitable performance assessment and incentive structure for staff,” the RBI ‘s guidelines say.

The Banking Regulation Act, 1949, states that no banking company should employ any person whose remuneration or a part of it takes the form of commission or of a share in the profits of the company.

So, what is driving the deed in disguise?

Fierce competition in the insurance industry is one of the major reasons for banks to resort to mis-selling. For the bank employees, it is the fear of being transferred or demoted, people with knowledge of the matter said.