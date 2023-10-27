Practo To Launch Branded Clinics, Hospitals, Says CEO

Users can expect branded hospitals and clinics from the Practo group, according to Chief Executive Officer Shashank ND.

"We've been working on its full-stack offering for primary and secondary healthcare for a couple of years now," Shashank said in an interview with BQ Prime. "We're seeing some good traction, and it will be a 'phygital' experience."

The integrated healthcare firm will operate on franchise-owned, franchise-operated, franchise-owned, company-operated, and company-owned, company-operated models for its clinics. A separate brand name for it would be disclosed later, he said.

"We're cash flow positive now, so we can fund this. We've also raised a substantial amount, and there's no need to dilute right now," Shashank said.

The company is targeting the country's top 10 cities first and expects to expand this to 65 cities.