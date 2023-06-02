Pixxel Founder On Synergies With Google And Raising Money Amid Funding Winter — BQ Exclusive

Google's investment in Pixxel is not just financial, and there are possibly three strategic angles to it, the startup's chief executive officer said on Friday.

"We're essentially a space data company," Awais Ahmed told BQ Prime, a day after the company announced a $36-million Series B funding round, which saw Google come onboard as an investor. "We sell and analyse data and that data happens to come from satellites in space around the Earth."

The Bengaluru-based startup is also in the middle of building the world's first and highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation to help gain climate insights, which will be supported by the recent fundraise.

"This wasn't an investment from Google Ventures or Google Capital, it was from Google and they do not invest unless there's a strategic angle," the Pixxel founder said.