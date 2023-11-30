Nikhil Kamath-Backed Nourish You In Talks To Buy Plant-Protein Brand

Nutrivative Foods Pvt., which runs superfood brand Nourish You, is set to embark on the inorganic route to unlock its next phase of growth.

The seven-year-old startup is in the final stages of talks to acquire a vegan food brand in a bid to diversify into plant-based dairy products, according to Krishna Reddy, co-founder of Nourish You.

Currently, it has just one product—Millet Milk—under this portfolio. However, the company will enter vegan alternatives of curd, cheese and protein powder when the deal fructifies. It expects to close the deal by the end of this year, Reddy said.

Founded in 2015 by Krishna Reddy, Sowmya Reddy and Rakesh Kilaru, Nutrivative Foods has raised $2 million in its first-ever funding round in January.

The Hyderabad-based startup counts actor Samantha Ruth Prabhuhas, Triumph Group's Y Janardhana Rao, Darwinbox founder Rohit Chennamaneni, Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, Gruhas founder Abhijeet Pai and KIMS Hospitals Chief Executive Officer Abhinay Bollineni as key investors.

Nourish You's current portfolio spans quinoa, chia, millets, edible seeds like flax, pumpkin, sunflower and watermelon. The company also has a breakfast range, which includes cereals like oats, muesli and fills.