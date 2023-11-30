Middlemen In Mumbai Turn Rs 2,000 Note Exchange Into A Business

Pooja, a slum dweller in Mumbai's premier district of Nariman Point, was scouring through the crowd gathered outside the Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai to exchange their Rs 2,000 notes on Wednesday.

She is one among the many intermediaries in the area, looking to make some money off the people queued to exchange their banknotes from the RBI.

"You tell me how much (money) you want to exchange, I have my girls standing in the queue. I will get it done for you," Pooja told this reporter. "I will charge Rs 500 on one note," she added brazenly.

It has been nearly two months since the banks stopped accepting Rs 2,000 currency notes. But, people have been bee lining outside the RBI's office everyday since Oct. 8, according to at least six people that BQ Prime spoke to.

If one observes the scene keenly, it is evident that the crowd is a mix of honest depositors and the proxies hired by the intermediaries.

On May 19, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, and instructed public to deposit or exchange the currency notes by Sept. 30.

The deadline was later extended by a week to Oct. 7. Following the date, people can exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes only at RBI's 19 issue offices across the country. But, there is a limit of Rs 20,000 to be exchanged or deposited at a time. Technically, if one has the time for it, they can stand in line multiple times to exchange or deposit more money.

What is happening outside the RBI office looks like a planned pursuit of middlemen who hire low-income earners, often called "money mules", with a bank account to exchange Rs 2,000 currency notes.

The RBI defines a money mule transaction as an arrangement where an individual with a bank account is recruited to receive funds and transfer to accounts held on behalf of another person, after subtracting a certain commission payment.

The ones outside the RBI now are charging a commission of up to 50% or Rs 1,000 on every Rs 2,000 note.

When the depositor (or the mule) enters the RBI, they are required to furnish a government issued identity card, a signed copy, the banknotes, and fill out a form.

"Earlier, I used to go inside the office to exchange notes everyday using my Aadhaar card and PAN card on alternate days. They have my records now. So, I cannot go. I need new faces," Pooja explained.