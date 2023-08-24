Maruti Suzuki Won't Have An EV Under Rs 10 Lakh Initially, Says RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will not have an electric passenger vehicle priced under Rs 10 lakh in its portfolio in the initial phase, as the country's largest carmaker doesn't see it becoming a large market.

"In the initial phase, there will be no sub-Rs 10 lakh EV," Chairperson RC Bhargava told BQ Prime in an interview. "I don’t think a sub-Rs 10 lakh EV is going to have a really large market for the reason that the people who’ll buy that have other options."

Bhargava said the customers in the segment would be reluctant to buy EVs because there was the practical problem of charging the car on a regular basis.

"A lot of people in the sub-Rs 10 lakh market don't have a condition which is today appearing necessary for an EV purchase—which is to have your own dedicated parking place where you can put a charging device," he said.

The company's first EV based on the concept car eVX will be launched in 2025 in the midsized SUV segment. The company plans to launch as many as six EVs by FY31.