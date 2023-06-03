Can Workplace Ketamine Retreats Improve Vibes in the Office?

A week or two after the ketamine gathering, Lan says she could access a different way of thinking during quotidian moments of work stress. When an email grated on her, she was able to admit to herself that something wasn’t working for her. When a co-worker made an error, she didn’t get caught up in the emotions of the moment, she says, and was able to see how to move forward. She gave her kids firm feedback about their house chores, driven by the clarity she now felt about what she needed to do to care for her own needs as well as theirs. “It’s given me a new perspective on my career and what I want to accomplish at this organization,” she says. Ketamine wasn’t the perfect fix, but given her time and financial constraints, it works for now, she says. “I cannot afford to take a month off to go chant with monks.”