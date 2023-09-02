How Pro Athletes Became The Most Valuable Players In Men’s Fashion

Nov. 22, 2021Kyle Kuzma got roasted when he arrived to a game in an extra-extra-extra-extra-large pink Raf Simons sweater with sleeves that, despite his 6-foot-9-inch frame, hung down near his knees. But “it helped start a lot of conversations about a return to the super-baggy shapes from the ’90s,” Fisher says. Kuzma got the last laugh: This January the Washington Wizards released a bobblehead version of the now-celebrated look, and this summer Kuzma sat in the front row at Paris Fashion Week.