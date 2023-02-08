Government Invoked Article 69A To Restrict Digital Lending Applications — BQ Exclusive

Two of the government's key ministries worked together to block a handful of fintech lenders from operating in India on concerns surrounding recovery practices and data security, according to two people in the know.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Home Affairs together sought to block applications by some fintechs in this regard. The government invoked powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act for this, the people quoted above told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

The restrictions surfaced first on Sunday evening via the blocking of 232 apps operated by overseas entities—including those based in China—for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised lending.

In some cases, the government has restricted unauthorised replicas of legitimate lending apps, which were operational on little-known app stores such as Apitode, according to the second person quoted above.

The block by the government caused immediate fear in the fintech industry, since most lenders were unaware about why they were being blacklisted. Reports had claimed that the government has also sent a list of lending applications to Google Play Store, seeking their removal. The panic had spread across industry bodies and fintech investors, with some even camping in Delhi till the matter was resolved.

Finally, on Wednesday, government officials invited about 12 of the affected fintech firms for a discussion. Fintech lenders had been asked to submit details such as their current shareholding pattern, data security measures, app security measures, data storage practices, and grievance redressal mechanisms, BQ Prime had reported.

During the meeting, the government appeared receptive to inputs and fintech firms are expecting some respite over the next day or two, according to the first person quoted above.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance said the RBI had furnished a list of digital lending applications linked to regulated entities to MeitY, which, in turn, has shared the list with the respective intermediary (app stores) and requested them to ensure that only the apps figuring in the list are hosted on their app stores.

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad also said in the Parliament that there were instances of money laundering detected in certain illegal loan applications. The Enforcement Directorate were investigating these cases, the minister said.