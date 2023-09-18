Electric Car Sales Have Reached Inflection Point, Says Tata Motors' Shailesh Chandra

Electric vehicle sales in the country have already reached an inflection point and are set to grow rapidly over the next few years as the existing barriers disappear, according to Shailesh Chandra of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

"It is already I'd say at inflection point, given that one company like Tata Motors can have 13–15% of volume, and nearly 20% of our revenues, coming from electric vehicles being the third (biggest) player in the market," Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., told BQ Prime.

Currently, electric cars account for only 2–2.5% of the overall passenger vehicle sales, with monthly sales of around 8,500 units, he said.

Customers are looking for cars that could become mainstream, underscoring that barriers need to be broken by continuously bringing new features and next-level interventions on EV, Chandra said.

The company launched a Nexon.ev on Thursday as it looks to further its dominance in the electric car market, where it has nearly a three fourth market share.