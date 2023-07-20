Decoding The Dominance In India's Infrastructure Investments

"The annual target for highway construction might be raised to over 14,000 km this year after undershooting targets last year," Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank, said. "In the first two months of FY24, the railway ministry has disbursed about 30% of its full-year allocation, with roads at a fifth of the annual target and these trends are expected to have accelerated further in June."

The upcoming elections are likely to spur frontloading of capital expenditure in the first three quarters of fiscal 2024, according to Rao.

"Typically, ahead of elections, we see (a) pickup in pace of infra investments as that is the government's development language," Parikshit Kandpal, vice president-research at HDFC Securities Ltd., said.

"Beyond roads, railways has seen strong investments both on the modernisation and capacity of railways, like the upgradation of Vande Bharat trains."

Health, government housing, renewable energy and the transmission plan, with talks of about $3–4 trillion worth of investments, have been among the larger themes of infrastructure in India.

There has been a significant push by both the state and Union governments, according to Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, senior director at Crisil Ltd. "Road and highways have been major beneficiaries in (the) infra space and railways have also been a significant beneficiary from push by the central government."

Padmanabhan expects this kind of momentum in the infra space to continue for three to four years at least before any kind of slowdown or moderation.