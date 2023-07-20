Decoding The Dominance In India's Infrastructure Investments
Investments announced in infrastructure have risen to 6.4% of the GDP in the second quarter of 2023.
Investments in the infrastructure sector have continued to rise, with big bets on road and railways driving the key trends, especially ahead of the upcoming state and Lok Sabha elections.
Investments announced in the infrastructure sector have risen to 6.4% of the gross domestic product in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, as against 5.8% in the first quarter and 4% in the last quarter of 2022. It was driven primarily by transport services, according to Nomura Holdings Inc., which cited data accessed from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.
Other investments announced, especially in construction and real estate, remain tepid. The expenditure pool towards infrastructure is dominated by the railways and the road transport sectors, with allocations towards these segments raised the most in the Union budget, Nomura said in a note earlier this month.
"The annual target for highway construction might be raised to over 14,000 km this year after undershooting targets last year," Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank, said. "In the first two months of FY24, the railway ministry has disbursed about 30% of its full-year allocation, with roads at a fifth of the annual target and these trends are expected to have accelerated further in June."
The upcoming elections are likely to spur frontloading of capital expenditure in the first three quarters of fiscal 2024, according to Rao.
"Typically, ahead of elections, we see (a) pickup in pace of infra investments as that is the government's development language," Parikshit Kandpal, vice president-research at HDFC Securities Ltd., said.
"Beyond roads, railways has seen strong investments both on the modernisation and capacity of railways, like the upgradation of Vande Bharat trains."
Health, government housing, renewable energy and the transmission plan, with talks of about $3–4 trillion worth of investments, have been among the larger themes of infrastructure in India.
There has been a significant push by both the state and Union governments, according to Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, senior director at Crisil Ltd. "Road and highways have been major beneficiaries in (the) infra space and railways have also been a significant beneficiary from push by the central government."
Padmanabhan expects this kind of momentum in the infra space to continue for three to four years at least before any kind of slowdown or moderation.
Potential Beneficiaries
"On the private side, we are seeing capacity building, given the huge demand and investment from public infra," Kandpal said.
There has been a great demand for equipment. Larsen & Toubro is expected to be the biggest beneficiary in terms of size, scale and orders. Players like NCC Ltd. and Kalpataru Group can also benefit from the pickup in infra space, according to Kandpal.
The real estate and property market would benefit from infrastructure upgradation, which makes affordable housing accessible with better connectivity to the suburbs, Kandpal said. "It will keep prices under check and the demand will be more volume-driven than price-driven."
Pace Of New Investments
The latest CMIE data showed a slowdown in the pace of new investment projects announced in the second quarter of 2023—around Rs 6 trillion from Rs 12.2 trillion in the first quarter, but up from Rs 5.8 trillion a year ago.
It was due to lower manufacturing and other investments (construction and real estate), while infrastructure investments remained strong, according to Nomura.
"Quarterly fluctuations aside, the size of (the) new investment projects announced remains low by historical standards in our view," economists at Nomura said. "While high-frequency investment indicators remained stable in Q2, the moderation in the pace of new investments suggests that the capex cycle is not yet on a durable, self-sustaining path in our view."
However, monthly data tracked by Dolat Capital Market Pvt. showed that new investments announced was up for the 14th consecutive month by 24.2% to Rs 3,157.5 billion in June. It was up 20.2% year-on-year, primarily led by an increase in investment in power and roads. Higher concentration of new investments was announced from states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.