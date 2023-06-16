50th GST Council Meet: Tighter Rules To Plug Fraud Input Tax Claims On Agenda

The 50th GST Council is likely to look at further tightening the regulations as part of its crackdown against fraudulent claims of input-tax credit and fake registrations, according to a senior government official.

The council is, however, not expected to take up the matter of lowering the Goods and Services Tax rate on cement, which stands at 28%—the highest rate slab—according to the above-mentioned official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

It will also be looking at the reconstitution of the group of ministers on rate rationalisation, the official said. The last convener, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, had submitted the interim report last year.