50th GST Council Meet: Tighter Rules To Plug Fraud Input Tax Claims On Agenda
The council is also expected to take up the GoM report on online gaming, horse racing and casinos.
The 50th GST Council is likely to look at further tightening the regulations as part of its crackdown against fraudulent claims of input-tax credit and fake registrations, according to a senior government official.
The council is, however, not expected to take up the matter of lowering the Goods and Services Tax rate on cement, which stands at 28%—the highest rate slab—according to the above-mentioned official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
It will also be looking at the reconstitution of the group of ministers on rate rationalisation, the official said. The last convener, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, had submitted the interim report last year.
The council is also expected to take up the GoM report on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, the above-mentioned official said.
The second report by the GoM was submitted by its convener, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, last December.
As this matter was not taken up by the GST Council at its March meeting, it is expected to be discussed in the upcoming meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on July 11.
BQ Prime had reported earlier that the members of the GoM on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos could not reach an agreement on the mechanism of levies. The GoM report looks at both the rate of levy and the mechanism of levy and will pass its recommendations to the council, which will vote on it.
Crackdown On Fake GST Registration
The crackdown on fake registrations comes after the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' special drive to identify fake registrations and fraudulent ITC claims.
CBIC Chairperson Vivek Johri said on Friday that 43,000 cases were under verification in the ongoing special drive, out of which 10,000 entities had been identified to have falsely claimed GST.
A financial implication of Rs 15,000 crore had been identified as fake ITC claims being passed on by bogus entities, Johri told reporters in New Delhi after a trade facilitation event conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry.
The CBIC started its campaign to identify fraudulent invoices and GST registration on May 15, and it is expected to go on till July 15.