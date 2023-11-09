Yield Uncertainty Will Persist Even If The Fed Is Done Raising Rates

As much as we hope for a definitive answer with a Fed most likely at peak rates, the uncertainty that has repeatedly led the US economy to defy consensus forecasts is far from dissipated. The same can be said of the impact of past monetary policy actions, where unanswered questions remain about the lagged effects of the hiking cycle and the equilibrium interest rate level. As a result, investors would be wise to maintain flexibility and an open mindset.The tortuous journey of the consensus view on the economy over the last 16 months, shifting from a soft to a hard landing, and then back again via a no landing and a crash landing, should serve as a valuable reminder of the importance of humility in the face of substantial economic and policy uncertainty.