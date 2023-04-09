Xi Jinping Launches a Charm Offensive to Repair China’s Tattered Image

These dynamics are not lost on China’s higher-ups. As far back as two years ago, Xi was telling senior Communist Party officials publicly that the country needed a more “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” image. Yet unlike Beijing’s earlier push to make friends, this one faces a new constraint: public opinion in China. When the economy was booming, there was little domestic opposition to providing infrastructure loans and other aid to the developing world, says Dongshu Liu, an assistant professor specializing in Chinese politics at the City University of Hong Kong. But as growth slowed at home and issues such as high youth unemployment came to the fore, resistance to overseas spending has become more pronounced.