Xi Jinping Launches a Charm Offensive to Repair China’s Tattered Image
The president’s efforts to portray the nation as “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” abroad sometimes conflict with domestic considerations.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- The last three years have been terrible for China’s global image.
Chinese authorities’ attempts to derail inquiries into the origins of the Covid-19 virus have fanned suspicions that they’re withholding critical information. President Xi Jinping’s embrace of Vladimir Putin in a “no limits” partnership weeks before the Russian leader sent troops into Ukraine has fueled speculation that Beijing may be planning an invasion of its own across the Taiwan Strait. Even Wall Street—once an unabashed China cheerleader—turned more skeptical after a regulatory assault on the country’s private sector left money managers wondering whether the country had become uninvestable.
A Pew Research Center poll last year found four-fifths of respondents in the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Sweden had unfavorable opinions of China. Politicians in these countries have seized on such sentiment to push more vocally for policies to contain Beijing’s political and economic influence. The Biden administration, for instance, persuaded Japan and the Netherlands to join it in limiting Chinese access to chip technology.
These dynamics are not lost on China’s higher-ups. As far back as two years ago, Xi was telling senior Communist Party officials publicly that the country needed a more “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” image. Yet unlike Beijing’s earlier push to make friends, this one faces a new constraint: public opinion in China. When the economy was booming, there was little domestic opposition to providing infrastructure loans and other aid to the developing world, says Dongshu Liu, an assistant professor specializing in Chinese politics at the City University of Hong Kong. But as growth slowed at home and issues such as high youth unemployment came to the fore, resistance to overseas spending has become more pronounced.
“China is trying to pick easy issues with relatively low costs as a strategic means to demonstrate that they are a global leader,” Liu says. “Chinese people want to see their country be a great world power, but the Chinese people aren’t ready to afford the cost.”
The earlier charm offensive was focused on raising China’s standing in the world and helping state-owned enterprises win business abroad. The latest push, in contrast, is aimed at “preventing diplomatic isolation from the West and other US allies and convincing companies of these countries to come back to China and invest,” says Jean-Pierre Cabestan, professor emeritus of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University.
On March 6, China agreed to support a debt relief deal for Sri Lanka, signaling a more cooperative stance when it comes to helping cash-strapped developing countries restructure their obligations. A few days later, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to set aside their bitter rivalry and restore diplomatic ties in a deal brokered by China and signed in Beijing. Then, around mid-March, came reports that Xi planned to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, their first conversation since the war, suggesting a more serious push by Beijing for peace in Europe.
While Xi has largely led Beijing’s diplomatic efforts, the economic outreach has been spearheaded by Premier Li Qiang, who since his appointment on March 11 has wasted no time wooing business leaders inside and outside China.
Speaking at the end of March to global executives who’d traveled to Beijing, including Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, Li encouraged them to look ahead to “the rainbow after the rain.” He delivered a similar message a few days later when he addressed a different group of business leaders in Hainan province. “Investing in China,” Li said, “equals choosing a better future.”
According to Reuters, Li was one of several officials who reached out to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma to try and persuade China’s best-known entrepreneur to end a self-imposed exile abroad. Ma’s absence since a regulatory assault on his empire began in late 2020 had come to symbolize concerns that Beijing’s support for the private sector was waning in favor of a greater economic role for the state.
That’s why Ma’s return—photos of the billionaire visiting a school in his hometown set Chinese social media abuzz in late March—was an instant boost for business confidence. Positive sentiment, and Chinese stocks, shot up further when Alibaba subsequently announced that it’d be breaking its business into six units and seeking separate stock listings for each. The move was seen as an elegant solution for addressing the government’s concerns about anticompetitive behavior while also unlocking shareholder value.
But not everything has gone as smoothly. Years of clashes over the treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, the quashing of political dissent in Hong Kong, and the status of Taiwan have built up a deep reserve of skepticism in the US and Europe about Chinese intentions. When Beijing unveiled its 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine, it was largely dismissed in Washington and Brussels as being so slanted in Russia’s favor as to be a nonstarter.
On March 31, Chinese authorities launched a cybersecurity review of Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. The message that sends to the US and its allies is that Beijing is prepared to strike back against Washington-led efforts to cut it off from crucial supplies of advanced semiconductors.
It also risks further alienating US corporations already skittish about doing business in China. The same could be said of the recent detentions—for as yet undisclosed violations—of individuals working for US due diligence firm Mintz Group and Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. “China is on a huge charm offensive,” says Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist for Natixis SA. “It’s charming in some places, but not in every place.”
