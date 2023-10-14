Charting The Global Economy: Broader Mideast War Risks Recession

The U.S. Fed intends to keep interest rates high and bring down inflation, while in the U.K., economic growth remained weak in August, reinforcing the picture of an economy losing steam due to a sharp increase in borrowing costs. China is considering raising its budget deficit for 2023 as the government prepares to unleash a new round of stimulus to help the economy meet the official growth target, according to people familiar with the matter.