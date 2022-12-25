Thursday Is the New Monday as Hybrid-Work Patterns Shift

Office occupancy data from security firm Kastle Systems Inc. for the month of October in ten major US cities, for example, has shown that the midweek days have been by far the most common ones to be on site. A recent report from Relogix, which provides occupancy analytics for organizations, also found that Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are “the most preferred days to come into the office” in both North America and Europe. So the shift to Thursday as a popular remote-work day has puzzled the experts.