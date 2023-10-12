Winning Curve Trades Closed As Bearish Bond Momentum Fades Away

The shift is already underway. The gap between US 10-year and two-year yields closed at minus 28 basis points on Friday, up from less than minus 100 in mid-July. In Australia, the gap between 10- and three-year rates, peaked at 62 basis points on Monday, from about zero in July. The difference between New Zealand’s two and 10-year yields reached minus 20 basis points this week, the highest since November.