Why The Tiara Endures, Even As The Aristocracy Fades Into History

Garrard has created many tiaras for Britain’s royal family, including the Lover’s Knot. Special orders most frequently come from the Middle East, says design and development director Claire Scott, and the house offers a princess tiara to brides who can’t wait as long as a year for a bespoke one. The ready-made designs have centerpieces that can be detached and worn as pendants. In June, Garrard introduced a rental service, so brides can now avoid spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on an adornment they might wear once or twice.