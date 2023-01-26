Why People Wait Years for $100,000 Watches That Look Like Spaceships

Among the initial team of five watchmakers was Stephen McDonnell, a horologist from Belfast, Northern Ireland, with a University of Oxford degree in theology, who later became one of Büsser’s most important collaborators. McDonnell designed and built the movement for MB&F’s first perpetual calendar watch, a tool that tracks not only the time and day but also the months and years, while accounting for leap years. They’re notoriously delicate and require frequent service. By setting the monthly default at 28 days, rather than 31, McDonnell’s was robust—and a major hit. The Legacy Machine Perpetual premiered in 2015, a platinum-cased version retailing for 168,000 francs, and has sold more than 250 pieces. (The brand was then making fewer than 300 watches a year.) See it in action here.