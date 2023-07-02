'Bidenomics' Became a Doctrine by Accident

Still, Bidenomics as a doctrine looks an awful lot like an accident. Once upon a time in the era of Build Back Better, President Joe Biden’s economic vision had three major pillars that have all since crumbled. One was a view that an adequate recovery from the pandemic required a major investment in the “care economy,” with big new federal programs to subsidize child and elder care. Another was a legacy-defining push to slash child poverty with an expanded and fully refundable Child Tax Credit. The third was a move away from the Clinton- and Obama-era focus on long-term deficit reduction in favor of a view that new spending should be paid for but that fiscal discipline as such was not a major concern.