What Happens In Antarctica, Doesn’t Stay In Antarctica

Take sea levels, for example. Today, thanks to fossil-fuel burning, the Antarctic ice sheet contributes six times more mass to the ocean than it did three decades ago. The reservoir of ice on Antarctica’s ice sheet is vast – if it were to melt completely, which scientists don’t expect will happen anytime soon, it would raise global sea levels by 57 meters on average. Unlike the glaciers that would melt and then stop contributing to sea level rise, Antarctica would keep going and going — posing challenges that may be existential for some low-lying regions and coastal population centers, from Jakarta to Miami.