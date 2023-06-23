The West Must Offer The Global South A New Deal

These arguments frustrate Western leaders because they’re not exactly comparable to the Russian attack against Ukraine. Maybe North Americans and Europeans do show more empathy for the Ukrainian refugees and victims than, say, for the Sudanese or Rohingya — or for the Tutsi during Rwanda’s genocide in 1994. But that suffering stems from national atrocities. Putin, by contrast, wants to conquer a neighboring country that all nations of the Global South also recognize as sovereign. Moreover, he has repeatedly threatened the use of nuclear weapons. If he gets away with this, no country — west, east, south or north — will ever be safe again.