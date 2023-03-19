We're Drowning In Subscriptions

Companies cut off from their old data pipes are looking for new ways to learn about us and sell us things. That means they need more data collected directly from us and with our consent. Turns out that subscription programs not only allow them to get our consent to share our information, but we also agree to for that data in return for free perks. Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime membership has proven to the industry that subscription programs are a great money maker. Amazon instantly added billions of dollars to its subscription revenues when it raised the cost of Prime last year from $119 to $139 for US members. Companies new to the subscription game are seeing results too: Sweetgreen co-founder Nicolas Jammet told investors in December that Sweetpass subscribers made about five more transactions during their one-month pilot last year than they had previously.The hope for companies is that super-users are balanced off by those who don’t quite use the subscription perks as much. So maybe a portion of shoppers rack up purchases at 7-Eleven and get the full bang for their buck; another chunk passively pays for the subscription and forgets to use it. Retailers and restaurants have pretty decent odds that people will subscribe and forget. Market research firm C+R Research found last year that people pay an average of $219 a month in subscriptions, over $100 more than they estimated.