Wall Street Touts Emerging-Market Rates As Dovish Pivot Arrives

What enables developing nations to move quickly on rate cuts is a combination of high nominal borrowing costs, falling inflation and low currency volatility. The Citi Emerging-Market inflation surprise index has fallen in 11 out of the 12 months to May, showing how price pressures have been undershooting estimates. Unlike the US or Europe, countries including Indonesia and Thailand have brought consumer-price growth within their target bands, while Brazil is on the verge of doing so.