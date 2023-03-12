The Debt Ceiling Is the Risk Wall Street Doesn’t Want To Think About

“We do tabletop exercises, but it’s never actually been tested,” says Robert Toomey, a managing director at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the top US association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers. “What the impact would be in the market is very much an open question with regard to—in the trading environment—how these securities will trade, what it will mean for pricing, etc. The consequences? Unknown.” Toomey says this is not an experiment SIFMA wants to see play out in real life. “Our opening premise is that we believe that the full faith and credit of the US government should not be compromised,” he says. “We should raise the debt limit, period, end of story.”