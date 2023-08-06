Wall Street Forecasts Project Profit Recession Ends Next Quarter

All told, companies in the S&P 500 that have exceeded projections on both earnings per share and sales have outperformed the S&P 500 by an average of 1% within a day of reporting, below the norm of the past six years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. Those that fell short underperformed the broader market by 1.7%, the least negative since the prior quarter. Arista Networks Inc. and Align Technology, Inc. had the most upside price returns, while DXC Technology Co and Generac Holdings Inc. were punished most.