Three Things to Prevent a Treasury Market Meltdown

First, someone with a highly expandable balance sheet must provide real, reliable liquidity. To that end, the Fed should allow all holders of Treasuries to access its standing repo facility, where it lends money against the collateral of government securities. This would allow hedge funds and others to raise cash quickly without needing to sell en masse. To ensure it would be used only as a backstop, the Fed should charge a slightly higher interest rate than what normally prevails in repo markets. Instead of trying to interact directly with the broader set of market participants, the Fed could employ primary dealers as agents, without burdening their balance sheets.