A Major Showdown Is Brewing Over What Counts As A Carbon Credit

Rather than asking the UN to favor one method over another, many in the carbon removal industry are calling for the intergovernmental organization to adopt a “method-neutral, criteria-based approach” to evaluating projects. A group of 100 carbon removal industry advocates recently called for the UN to instead adopt the definition of carbon removal set out by one of its own science experts in the IPCC that doesn’t distinguish between nature-based and engineered solutions. Instead the panel of top climate scientists defines carbon removal broadly as “anthropogenic activities removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and durably storing it in geological, terrestrial, or ocean reservoirs, or in products.”