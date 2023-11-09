Ukraine's Next Steps Demand Talks To Go With More Arms

But while there’s no doubt Russia has been angered by NATO’s acceptance of ex-Soviet bloc nations since the 1990s, the important question is why. The answer isn’t that Russia thought the alliance might invade, or that NATO had plans to locate offensive missiles and bases in Ukraine, threatening Russia’s security. NATO’s expansion, and so too that of the European Union, posed genuine threats — but to Russia’s ambitions. Even the possibility of NATO and EU integration was emboldening Ukraine to refuse Putin’s drive to re-establish a sphere of control across the territories of the former Soviet and Russian empires. He also wanted a tight union of what he saw as a single Russian nation that included the motherland, Belarus and Ukraine. Kyiv remains critical to both projects.Again, we know all this because Putin has said so in multiple speeches and essays, and because it is supported by facts on the ground. It matters because if Putin’s goal is – like those of his role models Peter the Great and Catherine the Great – to expand Russian power, then getting to a durable settlement will be a lot harder. It is imperative for that great power project that, at a minimum, any settlement with Ukraine demonstrates the folly of resistance, while at the same time leaving open a path for Moscow to secure Ukrainian markets and resources in the future. For the same reason, it is imperative for Ukraine that the war’s end produces a framework that definitively ends the fighting, and allows it to ensure its own security and prosperity. These aims conflict.Russia, for example, will resist to the last accepting security guarantees for Ukraine that amount to a reduced NATO offering Article 5 mutual defense protections, an arrangement Kyiv has in the past proposed. So Ukraine will need fleets of Leopard tanks, ATACMS missiles and F-16 combat jets to deter Russia even after the fighting stops. And while the land war may be stuck, the air war will continue apace, with Russian missiles attacking Ukrainian infrastructure through the winter, to make its point about the futility of resistance. Ukraine, unlike earlier in the war, now has the capacity to respond and will need to inflict sufficient pain on Russian assets and forces in Crimea, occupied Ukraine and Russia itself that Putin has incentive to stop the war, and this time for good.