Ukraine Recap: Russia Launches Missile Attacks In Retaliation

Moscow’s Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and Kalibr cruise missiles were aimed at Ukrainian helicopter engine producer Motor Sich, based in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, and at the western region of Khmelnytskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. Some of the missiles were shot down, he said. Russia also dropped a bomb late Saturday on a blood transfusion center in Ukraine’s town of Kupiansk in the northern Kharkiv region, Zelenskiy said.