BOE Waves The White Flag In Inflation Battle
Worried about a weakening UK economy, the central bank pauses on its campaign of interest rate increases.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The Bank of England's surprise decision to pause its rate-hiking cycle at 5.25% after 14 consecutive increases shows it’s genuinely concerned about the economy falling into recession. UK interest rates have probably reached their peak, which will be a great relief to the housing mortgage market and stretched consumers and businesses alike. Sterling weakened to the lowest level versus the dollar since late March. Gilt yields rose modestly as quantitative tightening was increased, although they had fallen significantly in recent sessions.
It was a very close call, split 5-to-4 vote, with Governor Andrew Bailey casting the decisive ballot. It still means there is the potential that if wage inflation doesn't calm, then the warning of “further tightening in policy would be required” is no empty threat. The split in the monetary policy committee was telling, with external members largely wanting to raise one last time outweighed by the internal executive policymakers.
With the Federal Reserve having signaled on Wednesday that it still remains ready to hike again, then central banks remain on inflation red alert. But the UK economy is notably weaker than in the US. The BOE also remarked that policymakers had seen flash September purchasing managers' surveys due out on Friday.
"Sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long" is the repeated key quote in the accompanying statement, and it was moved higher in the text, to emphasize keeping rates higher for longer will only be achieved by not raising rates further now. This is exactly in line with Chief Economist Huw Pill's speech in Cape Town last month about a "Table Mountain" strategy. Bailey had also elucidated a similar view. The better-than-expected August inflation data on Wednesday may have also played a part in reassuring the MPC that though the inflation battle isn’t won, it has turned decisively in favor of reaching its 2% target within its monetary time frame.
The principal reason why the BOE paused is growing signs of economic weakness. After a 0.5% contraction in July's gross domestic product data, the bank lowered its estimate for third quarter GDP growth to 0.1% from 0.4%. The report from the bank's agents highlights business activity is contracting. Furthermore, the BOE's economists are now much more confident of inflation falling significantly, even if higher oil prices slow that pace somewhat.
If the economy were to slip into recession, then it would likely accelerate the downward pace in inflation, as dovish member Swati Dhingra highlighted at her recent Treasury Select Committee appearance. Interestingly, the statement also questioned the reliability of some of the recent strong wage data. It shows the MPC isn’t solely relying on Office for National Statistics data but giving more weight to its own agents' views from the real economy.
The MPC also decided to raise its active sales of gilts to a £50 billion ($61 billion) annual pace from around £40 billion, in line with a similar rise in maturing holdings. This was in line with expectations, although it’s still a heavier burden than any other major bond market has to bear. The BOE's balance sheet will shrink to £660 billion by this time next year, around a quarter lower than its pandemic peak.
While the BOE remains concerned about its credibility over fighting runaway inflation, it's finally balancing that with the consequences of recession. The flatlining economy will be grateful for this small respite.
