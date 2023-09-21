BOE Waves The White Flag In Inflation Battle

"Sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long" is the repeated key quote in the accompanying statement, and it was moved higher in the text, to emphasize keeping rates higher for longer will only be achieved by not raising rates further now. This is exactly in line with Chief Economist Huw Pill's speech in Cape Town last month about a "Table Mountain" strategy. Bailey had also elucidated a similar view. The better-than-expected August inflation data on Wednesday may have also played a part in reassuring the MPC that though the inflation battle isn’t won, it has turned decisively in favor of reaching its 2% target within its monetary time frame.