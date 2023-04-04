Trump Indictment Is Going to Make US Politics Even More Divisive

More than his refusal to step back from the public stage, it’s Trump’s impunity in the face of criminal charges that represents the real break from historical norms. In the past, presidents and presidential hopefuls have always put country before party. Richard Nixon resigned from office rather than be impeached for the Watergate scandal. Gerald Ford pardoned him so that America’s “long national nightmare” might come to an end. Al Gore conceded the 2000 presidential race to George W. Bush, even as the Florida recount remained incomplete, because he believed it was the best thing for the country. To Trump and his allies, such thinking is passé. “The political elites and powerbrokers have weaponized government to try and stop him. They will fail,” Taylor Budowich, the CEO of Make America Great Again Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC, said in a statement. “He will be reelected in the greatest landslide in American history.”