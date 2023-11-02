Treasury Bond Bears Look Ready To Hibernate

I don’t want to come off as a deficit apologist, and I hope that the recent bond selloff triggers some serious soul-searching among politicians in Washington. But I now doubt that the current deficit narrative will continue to punish this bond market any more than it already has. So much negativity has already been priced in over the past several months, and now there’s even a chance for some near-term deficit relief. At the same time, Fed policymakers appear to be sending some modestly encouraging signs about interest rates, with Chair Powell hinting that bond yields may be doing some of his work for him. With all of that, the panic premium is likely to keep fading. That’s why there may be reason to trust the hard-to-explain bond rally that took hold on Wednesday. If we’re lucky, it could even have more room to run.