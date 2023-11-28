How Argentina Could Still Convert To The Dollar

Another question is how to choose a rate of conversion for pesos to dollars. The government might look to current black market rates as a rough guide — but the correct rate, post-policy shift, would not be the same as the market rate right now. If the government were to peg the peso too high, in the short run prices in Argentina would have to adjust downward, if only because the demand for pesos would be rising (let’s generously assume the peg is credible). That would lead to deflationary pressures, which would likely harm the economy.