The Sneaker Bubble Is Bursting Around Nike

Nike’s track record with women athletes also leaves it at a disadvantage to capitalize on the growing $63 billion athleisure market in the US. Nike tarnished its reputation among women following scrutiny of the company’s corporate culture and its treatment of pregnant athletes. Several star women athletes such as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and WNBA player Breanna Stewart have not renewed their contracts with Nike, opting for companies such as Gap Inc.’s Athleta, Puma SE and Lululemon Athletica Inc. where they have more creative input on the merchandise they sell. With sneaker sales slowing, Nike’s inability to connect with women shoppers is a risk. If it wants to survive the changing sportswear landscape, it needs to expand its roster of women athletes and add new signature apparel and footwear designed along with them.