The Fed Still Has a Lot of Quantitative Tightening to Do

There’s also a new complicating factor: the Fed’s reverse repo facility, where money market mutual funds and others have parked some $1.5 trillion (as of October 11), at interest rates exceeding 5%. As quantitative tightening continues, cash will migrate from the Fed’s facility to other repo markets in pursuit of higher rates, increasing the supply of reserves. (If this doesn’t happen on its own, the Fed will help it along by slightly lowering the reverse repo rate relative to other money market rates.) About $1 trillion has already moved over the past year, even as the Fed has shrunk its balance sheet by $800 billion, resulting in a net addition of $200 billion in reserves.