The Deepfake Revolution May Bring A Media Revival

The AI revolution will also wreak havoc with web search, the preferred research method of most students, some academics and many journalists today. Even if links are provided in the search results, they may lead to fake sources; current tools can fill entire books and academic journals with content created by large language models. What is seen as a trusted source today may be irretrievably corrupted tomorrow by the trigger-happy use of the new “magical” techniques. Thus, search as a brain extension — the way most people use it today — potentially becomes a grotesque reality modifier.A true revolution often wipes out patterns of ingrained habit. It may, however, bring back some even older, forgotten ones.What the tech world has come to call “legacy media” have an opportunity to claw back much of their lost credibility and clout. Taking to people and working in real-world archives, analog or digital, are again, as they were 30 years ago, almost the only methods of finding out the real state of affairs. The ability to get information from the direct source suddenly becomes more valuable to the curious information-seeker and the information consumer worried about veracity. Journalists are trained communicators, interviewers, seekers of newsworthy grains of meaning in countless boring documents. Even those of us who have not practiced these skills recently because of fascination with modern tech tools can quickly recall how things used to be done before these tools existed.The “legacy media” we work for have lost their role as information gatekeepers as technology erased entry barriers. Now, the verified and proven ability to get real information and strict rules against faking it are suddenly relevant again. A leaked audio posted on the web is worthless when it cannot be authenticated — but a recording made by a specific journalist with a job to protect and a news organization with a reputation to safeguard is a different matter. Iosif Prigozhin’s AI defense will probably be lost on Putin, known for his vengefulness. As a mere news consumer, however, I simply cannot be sure that he actually said the things his voice is heard saying on the recording — and I wish a journalist I could trust had made the tape.