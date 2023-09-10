The Big Bet On Luxury Stocks Stumbles On Inflation, China Woes

It’s all testing investors’ faith in this pricey sector and raising questions about the theory that luxury stocks are the Europe’s strongest response to Wall Street’s high-flying tech stocks. Some $180 billion has already been wiped out since a recent peak in July, leaving gains for the year hanging by a thread. LVMH accounted for about 60% of that slump alone and the maker of Louis Vuitton bags got overtaken by drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S as Europe’s largest company in the process.