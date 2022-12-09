Tech Layoffs Offer Hiring Boon For Startups That Survive

Total funding dropped 34% in the third quarter from the previous period, and 55% from a year earlier, to $74.5 billion, according to market intelligence provider CB Insights. That’s the lowest level in nine quarters. Funding from mega-rounds, where money invested in a startup is at least $100 million, fell to just a third of the level seen a year prior, the New York-based company found. A 42% drop in the value of new VC deals globally through the end of November puts that figure on track for the deepest plunge in two decades.