AI Dating Apps Promise Less Ghosting, More Matches. We Tested Them Out For You

Marketed as AI-powered, a fresh crop of dating apps try to make it easier to find the right match by letting a bot assume the job of small talk, or pick out someone attractive enough. One app just lets people “date” the AI. The tech is a little wackier than the current swipe-left-or-right apps, such as Hinge, Tinder and Bumble, which have used algorithms for years to serve up results to users.