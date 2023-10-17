Taylor Swift Can Set a New Standard for America’s Ultra-Wealthy

But investing meaningfully in the priorities of her fans will look different, and the public should expect her to give back on an ambitious scale. Swift is well positioned to do this not just because she’s a powerful lever of capitalism, but because of her role as an industry iconoclast. She has challenged misogyny, championed artists’ rights and helped shift the paradigm of intellectual property ownership. She has also helped to reinvent the traditional album release model and radically pushed the boundaries of fan engagement.