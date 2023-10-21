Taxing Cheeseburgers Could Help Save The Climate

There are steps the agriculture industry and governments can take to limit the climate impact, from curbing food waste and pollution to boosting productivity. But such supply-side fixes can only go so far. Sooner or later we’ll have to confront the demand side. Hence the idea of a meat tax, an increasingly hot topic in academic circles and Europe. New Zealand is the only country so far to take the leap, sort of, with a methane tax on farms that takes effect in 2025, but it probably won’t be the last. Even Denmark, which eats half the meat of the US, is considering it.